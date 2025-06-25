Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $146.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

BFAM opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,209.92. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,446.64. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,433. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

