Fast Track Solutions Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 2nd (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions’ (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fast Track Solutions had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Fast Track Solutions’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Fast Track Solutions Stock Down 60.4%

Shares of FTRK stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Fast Track Solutions has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.69.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

