William Chalmers Buys 152,181 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers acquired 152,181 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £115,657.56 ($157,442.91).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.7%

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 76.16 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.11. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 52.44 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.19 ($1.08).

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.83) to GBX 71 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 71 ($0.97) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.87).

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

