State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.39 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after buying an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after buying an additional 679,359 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 575,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SWK opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.