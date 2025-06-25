Top Medical Stocks To Follow Today – June 23rd

Get alerts:

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Walmart, IQVIA, and Tempus AI are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device producers, and healthcare service providers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the development, approval, and commercialization of drugs and medical technologies. Performance in this segment often hinges on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory decisions, patent lifespans, and broader demographic or policy-driven trends in healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $21.65 on Monday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 115,822,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,997,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.48. 6,239,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,422. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $765.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $780.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $725.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.90. 10,694,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.52. 6,038,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $770.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

IQV stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $153.74. 3,206,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,417,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,925. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

