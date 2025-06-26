Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,701,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $303.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.23 and a 200-day moving average of $316.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

