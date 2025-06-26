Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.43.

Microsoft stock opened at $492.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $494.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

