Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,942 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

EPR stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.18%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

