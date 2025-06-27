Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $699.55

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $699.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $803.95 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $806.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 194.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $709.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.30.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

