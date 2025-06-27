Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 402 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 763.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

