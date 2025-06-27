Christopher Aldersley Acquires 3 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,327 ($73.10) per share, with a total value of £159.81 ($219.31).
Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,473 ($75.11) per share, for a total transaction of £164.19 ($225.32).
Cranswick Price Performance
Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 5,350.43 ($73.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,023.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,390 ($60.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,590 ($76.71).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($73.69) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
About Cranswick
Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.
Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.
