Christopher Aldersley Acquires 3 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,327 ($73.10) per share, with a total value of £159.81 ($219.31).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Aldersley acquired 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,473 ($75.11) per share, for a total transaction of £164.19 ($225.32).

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 5,350.43 ($73.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,023.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4,390 ($60.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,590 ($76.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cranswick ( LON:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.75) EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($73.69) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cranswick

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.