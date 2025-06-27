Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, and Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves cryptocurrency or blockchain technology—such as miners, exchanges, wallet providers or firms developing decentralized applications. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the digital‐asset sector without directly holding cryptocurrencies, while remaining subject to traditional equity‐market regulations. Their price movements typically reflect both broader crypto‐market trends and company‐specific fundamentals like management performance and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,287,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,682,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 1,826,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,017. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 8,024,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,786. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $341.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.55. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (RTACU)

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTACU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 285,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,635. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.50.

