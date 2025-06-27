FY2026 EPS Forecast for Planet Labs PBC Lowered by Analyst

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 11.5%

NYSE PL opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.61. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

