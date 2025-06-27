Raymond James Financial Comments on TSE:SKE FY2026 Earnings

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.65. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.05 and a 52 week high of C$22.12.

In related news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total transaction of C$301,847.70. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Christopher Foster sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.38, for a total transaction of C$25,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673 shares in the company, valued at C$11,696.74. This represents a 68.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

