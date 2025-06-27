Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Trading Up 16.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48,444% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Up 16.6%

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.