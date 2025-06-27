Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – June 25th

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and sell high-end, premium-priced products such as designer clothing, luxury automobiles, watches, and accessories. These stocks tend to exhibit higher profit margins and brand-driven pricing power, but they can also be more sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer discretionary spending. Investors often view them as a play on rising disposable incomes and strong consumer confidence in affluent markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. 552,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $550.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.53.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 175,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 458,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,887. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $795.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

