Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aercap alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aercap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 37.3% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Aercap during the first quarter worth $4,470,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Aercap during the first quarter worth $5,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Aercap Stock Up 1.0%

AER opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.