Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,251 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

