Reviewing Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SiTime and Stardust Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 4 0 2.60 Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $224.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Stardust Power has a consensus price target of $5.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2,456.25%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than SiTime.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SiTime has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Stardust Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $202.70 million 24.46 -$93.60 million ($3.80) -55.00 Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($0.74) -0.27

Stardust Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stardust Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Stardust Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -38.60% -9.43% -7.46% Stardust Power N/A N/A -337.00%

Summary

Stardust Power beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

