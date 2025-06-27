US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of USAU opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. US Gold has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold during the first quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Gold by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in US Gold by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in US Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in US Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

