Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Teleflex Q2 Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 355,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,188,000 after acquiring an additional 347,003 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 1,400.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 321,751 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

