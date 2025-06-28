Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Carnival by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Carnival by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Carnival by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.53.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

