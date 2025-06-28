Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,304.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,969,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $566.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

