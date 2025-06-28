FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.2% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $287.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

