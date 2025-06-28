GAMMA Investing LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $254.50 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

