Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.06 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

