Choreo LLC Has $899,000 Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trimble alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,880.50. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,770. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.42 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.