Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $226.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day moving average of $203.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.