Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $305.97 and traded as high as $307.90. Biglari shares last traded at $304.9840, with a volume of 55,083 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $695.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $393.35 per share, with a total value of $799,287.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,324,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,953,133.35. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biglari by 111.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

