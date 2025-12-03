MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Shares Up 67% – Here’s What Happened

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 67% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $24.4760. 694,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 969,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.