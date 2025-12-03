Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.63 and traded as high as $45.62. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 17,129 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

