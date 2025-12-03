Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.40. Approximately 4,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Get Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

Institutional Trading of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.