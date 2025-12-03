iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.20 and last traded at $87.16. 4,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 7,428.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $470,000.

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

