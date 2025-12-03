Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $64.72. 128,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 178,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

Get Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF alerts:

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.