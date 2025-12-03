Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.34. Edap Tms shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 11,795 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Edap Tms by 7,063.7% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 730,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 720,499 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

