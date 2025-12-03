Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.8050. Netlist shares last traded at $0.7421, with a volume of 1,801,967 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLST shares. Wall Street Zen raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netlist in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Netlist Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

