SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.58. 9,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 13,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $83.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.49.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile
The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.