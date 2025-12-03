SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.58. 9,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 13,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $83.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.49.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF ( NASDAQ:GINX Free Report ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 1.88% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

