Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.5291 and last traded at $0.53. 179,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 173,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5564.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Webb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,012,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,427.90. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company's stock.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

