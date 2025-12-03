Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.6162 and last traded at $0.6080. Approximately 288,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,408,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6035.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armlogi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Armlogi Trading Up 0.7%
Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Armlogi had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armlogi
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armlogi stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
About Armlogi
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
