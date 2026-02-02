AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,458 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $133,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $324.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $379.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.43.

RCL stock opened at $324.87 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

