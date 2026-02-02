Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 193.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 367,293 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 286,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

