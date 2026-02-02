Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 193.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 367,293 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 286,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $69.75.
Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.27%.
Archer Daniels Midland News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company says it has resolved the Nutrition accounting matter, removing a key source of uncertainty and prompting investor focus on governance improvements. ADM Resolves Nutrition Accounting Case Putting Governance In Investor Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews expect ADM’s upcoming Q4 report to show EPS pressure from Ag Services, Oilseeds and Carbohydrates even as Nutrition remains more stable — highlights where margins will be watched. Archer Daniels’ Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analyst detail on expected Q4 metrics points to areas investors should scrutinize beyond headline revenue/earnings — inventories, unit margins and segment flows. What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ADM (ADM) Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting ADM’s settlement of the broader accounting scandal frames the outcome as closing a chapter but raises questions about controls and whether tech (e.g., AI) will be used to prevent future issues. ADM settles accounting scandal—can AI help prevent the next one?
- Negative Sentiment: SEC has filed suit against ADM’s former CFO alleging accounting fraud — a material governance and legal overhang that increases regulatory and litigation risk. SEC sues ex-ADM CFO, alleges accounting fraud
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report federal criminal charges and SEC actions against ex-executives and a $40M SEC charge for accounting/disclosure fraud — these raise potential fines, reputational damage and executive turnover risk. SEC charges ADM $40M for accounting, disclosure fraud
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage summarizes SEC takeaways and highlights governance lapses and disclosure weaknesses — factors investors will weigh when assessing management credibility. 5 takeaways from SEC’s actions in ADM accounting scandal
- Negative Sentiment: Investor-rights law firm is soliciting shareholders for potential claims against ADM directors and officers, signaling potential shareholder litigation. HALPER SADEH LLC ENCOURAGES ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTACT THE FIRM TO DISCUSS THEIR RIGHTS
- Negative Sentiment: Additional press pieces detail federal fraud charges against the ex-CFO and enforcement actions against multiple former executives — increasing the chance of further financial and operational disruption. ADM’s ex-CFO faces federal fraud charges
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Archer Daniels Midland Profile
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.
ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.
