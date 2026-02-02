Lemonade, Inc. $LMND Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 581,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 456,571 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 101.3% in the third quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 575,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after buying an additional 289,803 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Lemonade by 80.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 255.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 237,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lemonade by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 217,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 126,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $11,996,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,523,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,339,611.16. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $1,377,536.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,893.59. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 306,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,918 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $86.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

