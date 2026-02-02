Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $377.83 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $377,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 45.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Q4 earnings beat — Mastercard reported stronger‑than‑expected EPS and revenue, with growth in gross dollar volume, cross‑border spending and cybersecurity/value‑added services, supporting the case for durable revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Macquarie raised its price target to $675 and kept an “outperform” rating — another vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Benzinga

Macquarie raised its price target to $675 and kept an “outperform” rating — another vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its target higher to $671 and maintains a “buy” — adds to the cluster of bullish analyst views following the print. Benzinga

TD Cowen nudged its target higher to $671 and maintains a “buy” — adds to the cluster of bullish analyst views following the print. Positive Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed its “outperform” rating with a $656 target — another supportive analyst anchor above the current price. TickerReport

RBC reaffirmed its “outperform” rating with a $656 target — another supportive analyst anchor above the current price. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its target from $685 to $655 but kept an “overweight” rating — slightly less bullish upside than before, but still constructive overall. Benzinga

JPMorgan trimmed its target from $685 to $655 but kept an “overweight” rating — slightly less bullish upside than before, but still constructive overall. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined strategic moves into agentic commerce and stablecoins — promising long‑term optionality but uncertain near‑term revenue impact. PYMNTS

Management outlined strategic moves into agentic commerce and stablecoins — promising long‑term optionality but uncertain near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard will cut about 4% of full‑time employees after a business review — a near‑term cost action that can boost margins but may signal internal pressure or slower growth in some areas. Reuters

Mastercard will cut about 4% of full‑time employees after a business review — a near‑term cost action that can boost margins but may signal internal pressure or slower growth in some areas. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and sector risk commentary (including discussion of potential card legislation and broader sector headwinds) adds uncertainty to valuation and investor risk appetite. BNN Bloomberg

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MA stock opened at $538.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.49. The firm has a market cap of $483.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

