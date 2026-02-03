Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,669 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.
Tesla Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $421.81 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.50.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness on Tesla’s AI/robotics upside — Mizuho raised its price target and continues to call Tesla a “physical AI” leader, and high-profile bulls like Jim Cramer voiced strong buying interest, supporting positive sentiment around Optimus and robotaxi monetization. Tesla (TSLA) Seen as ‘Physical AI’ Leader as Mizuho Lifts Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk touted a battery chemistry breakthrough that could materially lower cell costs if validated, a potential long-term margin tailwind for EV economics and Tesla’s cost leadership. Elon Musk Hails ‘Major’ Battery Chemistry Breakthrough By Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla beat Q4 EPS but missed revenue; the mixed earnings print (strong margins/subscriptions vs. revenue softness) has traders rotating — good for long-term narratives but leaving near-term execution questions. ETFs in Spotlight as Tesla Tops Q4 Earnings, Dips on Revenue Miss
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s aggressive 2026 capex plan (~$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxi initiatives is being priced in — investors split between funding future growth and fearing near-term margin/earnings pressure. Inside Tesla’s $20B Capex Plan
- Negative Sentiment: China implemented a ban on concealed/”pop-out” door handles — a design associated with Tesla — raising regulatory and retrofit risk for vehicles in Tesla’s largest EV market and contributing to share weakness. China Bans Hidden Car Door Handles in World-First Safety Policy
- Negative Sentiment: New-vehicle registrations for Tesla in several European markets fell sharply in January, signaling persistent demand softness abroad that could pressure near-term delivery/revenue trends. Tesla’s stock falls as bleak new sales figures signal more pain for beleaguered EV business
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to trim earnings targets and some price targets were cut sharply (Phillip Securities lowered its target; reports show steep cuts from other shops), amplifying downside risk in the near term. Phillip Securities Adjusts Price Target on Tesla to $215
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
