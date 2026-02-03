Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,669 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $421.81 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.