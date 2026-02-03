SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,567,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,971,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

