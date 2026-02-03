Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jonathan Knutzen Sells 381 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $46,497.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,302.32. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Knutzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 444 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $54,185.76.

On Saturday, January 31st, Jonathan Knutzen sold 290 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $35,304.60.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 1,535 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $184,015.80.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $36,204.04.

Palomar Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.47 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $244.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after buying an additional 559,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 290.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,675,000 after purchasing an additional 369,697 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 738,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 785,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,253,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Palomar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Earnings Release & Conference Call

Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

