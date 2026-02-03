GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 317 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $29,794.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,700.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,855 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $554,618.85.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,266 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $201,648.48.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.11 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after acquiring an additional 442,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 101.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 343,954 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in GeneDx by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after buying an additional 366,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

