Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 5,686 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $23,483.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 559,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,152.67. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,800 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $15,352.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,284 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $66,026.88.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,717 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $42,800.47.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,139 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $21,026.12.

On Monday, January 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,418 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $32,218.36.

On Friday, January 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,556 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,280.12.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,665 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $67,377.80.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,119 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $61,200.95.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,432 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $59,673.60.

On Friday, January 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,923 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,644.99.

Clene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clene last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scoggin Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile



Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

