Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Angela Grant Sells 397 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Grant sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $48,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,795.56. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.47 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.The business had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palomar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Palomar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

