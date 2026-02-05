Triglav Investments D.O.O. Buys 8,158 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 248.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 77,366 shares valued at $28,180,987. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

NASDAQ MU opened at $379.66 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.48 and a 200-day moving average of $217.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

